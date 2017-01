© REUTERS/ Baz Ratner Israel to Cut UN Funding After Resolution on West Bank Settlements

RAMALLAH (Sputnik) – On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention of the United States . The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

"We highly appreciate Russia’s support of the resolution 2334, condemning activities related to [Israeli] settlements … We coordinate all our steps with Russia," Erekat said.

Erekat also confirmed his upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which is set to be held on January 13 in Moscow, ahead of the Paris conference on the Israel-Palestine conflict settlement, scheduled for January 15.