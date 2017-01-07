Register
13:19 GMT +307 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington December 28, 2016

    Kerry Hopes Trump Can Fix Relations With Russia

    © REUTERS/ James Lawler Duggan
    Politics
    Get short URL
    640731

    US Secretary of State John Kerry said there was a chance that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump would find a way to repair relations with Russia.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Relations between Russia and the United States suffered another blow in late December, when the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds as well as new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election and harassment of US diplomats.

    "I can tell you that I think there is an opportunity here, still, for President-elect Trump and then President Trump to try to reach out to Russia and see whether or not they can put to test the proposition that we could find things in which we can agree and perhaps on some things on which we’re going to agree to disagree, but, nevertheless, put the world in a better place," Kerry said in an interview with the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), released on Friday.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US Democratic National Committee’s Negligence Allowed Hacking Into Party’s Servers – Trump

    Kerry added though that he hoped the new president would not give up on the US foreign policy’s fundamental values and principles while making efforts to improve ties with Russia.

    On Friday, the US Intelligence Community released a declassified report on Russia's activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election, saying it had "high confidence" Moscow had interfered in the vote.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    In a New Year message to the US president-elect, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that after Trump's inauguration the two countries would take real steps toward restoration of bilateral relations.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Urged to Develop 'Aggressive' Response to Russia for Alleged Hacking
    US Intel Says 'Russian Hacking' Retaliation for Panama Papers, Doping Scandals
    Shocker: 'Proof' of Russia's Trump Support Was Compiled During Obama's Election
    US Intel Community Confident About Russian Intentions to Influence 2016 Election
    Detailed Intel Report on Russian Alleged Hacking of US Election Released
    Tags:
    report, US Intelligence Community (USIC), Vladimir Putin, John Kerry, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      First thing Trump needs to do is to remove Kerry from office ..... Kerry has bad mouthed Russia from day one and now he wants trump to work out peace with Russia ? Get the hell out of here ! Kerry thinks people are foolish and won't remember how he flip flops with the wind........ He is a true politician ! No values, no respect, changes with the tides and he expects people to respect and listen to him. I want to know who he is a puppet for ? He is definitely answering to someone pulling his purse strings .......
    • Reply
      Qin reply toAdrienne Adonis(Show commentHide comment)
      Adrienne Adonis, Agree on all points
    • Reply
      KnightRdr877
      If Kerry had really wanted to fix the relationship with Russia, he would have made an effort to do so. The divisive and nonsensical policies of his boss, along with the efforts to continue to create regime change around the world in our political favor (remember Hillary: "We cam, we saw, he died) shows they didn't want anything but continued conflict. I think Trump will bring a fresh perspective to the office that career politicians cannot do. In a few weeks, barring anything staged by Obama to prevent it, we'll see what Trump will do.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok