UK Prime Minister to Meet With Trump in Spring - Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May is planning to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump in the spring, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed on Friday.

Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, the prime minister’s joint chiefs of staff, traveled to New York and Washington in mid-December.

"President-elect Trump agreed this would be useful. We are pleased to have been able to make that happen and the Prime Minister looks forward to visiting the new President in the Spring," the spokesman said, as quoted by The Telegraph newspaper.

The visit of May's key staff members was "part of a process leading towards the PM’s first visit with President-elect Trump next year, " the spokesman added.

May was critical of Trump during the presidential campaign due to his proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States.

On November 8, Trump managed to come ahead of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the US presidential elections, securing 290 electoral votes. Trump's inauguration will be held on January 20, 2017.