Register
14:34 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Aftermath of Debaltseve shelling in Donetsk Region

    US Inclusion in Normandy Format Should Be Deliberated After Inauguration

    © Sputnik/ Igor Maslov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    19 0 0

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigoriy Karasin said that there are no plans on foreign ministerial-level talks between Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine on the conflict in southeastern Ukraine planned for early 2017.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Normandy Format on Ukraine Working ‘Sluggishly,’ Yet Has No Alternative - Putin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump and his team need to take office on January 20 before considering the possibility of including the United States in the Ukraine conflict settlement process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Friday.

    "Let us wait for the end of January, when the new administration will arrive. We are open for cooperation, the president has said that. The form, meaning and rhythm will be prompted by real life, which will begin after the holidays with the arrival of the new administration," Karasin told RIA Novosti.

    The expansion of the so-called Normandy format that includes Russia, Germany, France and the Ukraine, has been proposed and discussed throughout 2016.

    Normandy format talks
    © AP Photo/ BelTA, Andrei Stasevich
    Issue of Including UK, US in Normandy Format Not Under Consideration - Kremlin Aide
    Russian President Vladimir Putin said last October that Moscow does not oppose the inclusion of countries including the United States into the so-called Normandy quartet.

    Karasin also stated that there are no foreign ministerial-level talks between Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine on the conflict in southeastern Ukraine planned for early 2017.

    "There is intensive work at the level of presidential assistants over the phone. They are exchanging projects, 'road maps' all the time. We are closely following this, engaging in part. But there are no specific dates for meetings," Karasin told RIA Novosti.

    Related:

    Normandy Format on Ukraine Working ‘Sluggishly,’ Yet Has No Alternative - Putin
    No Progress in Normandy Four Talks on Donbass Peace Settlement - Poroshenko
    Issue of Including UK, US in Normandy Format Not Under Consideration
    No Breakthrough in Normandy Four Talks on Ukrainian Crisis - Russian FM
    Tags:
    Ukrainian crisis, Normandy Group, Grigory Karasin, Donbass, Germany, France, United States, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Dana Rohrabacher, who is alleged to be going to Russia, for chats, would be an ideal candidate, should the US become involved. He is fully upto speed with Ukraine haha.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok