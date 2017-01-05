Russia, Turkey Promise to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid to Civilians in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Turkey have made promises to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Syria who have suffered from hostilities in the country, Jan Egeland, the chair of the UN Task Force on Humanitarian Access in Syria, said Thursday.

"Russia and Turkey both said… that indeed they will facilitate humanitarian access to all civilians as part of the cessation of hostilities agreement that they function as guarantors for, and we will actively hold them accountable for their promise to help us," Egeland said during a media stakeout.

A nationwide ceasefire came into effect in Syria last Thursday, with Russia and Turkey agreeing to be its guarantors. Radial groups – Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh), the Nusra Front (JFS) and the Kurdish popular protection units (YPG) – are not part of the deal.