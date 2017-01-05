Russia Expects Deputy UN Envoy Ramzy to Attend Syria Talks in Astana - Source

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Moscow is expecting Deputy UN Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy to represent the United Nations at the Syria peace talks in Astana, a diplomatic source said Thursday.

"We are expecting de Mistura's deputy, Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, to attend Syria talks in Astana," the source told Sputnik.

Turkish Foreign MInister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday that Astana talks would be held on January 23.