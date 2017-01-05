Register
    European Commission Vice President Antonio Tajani gives a press conference after the meeting Towards a more competitive and efficient European defence and security sector at the EU Headquarters in Brussels on July 24, 2013

    Berlusconi's Ally Tajani Most Likely to Head European Parliament After Schulz

    © AFP 2016/ JOHN THYS
    Antonio Tajani, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents and a close associate of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is the most likely candidate to become the next European Parliament president after Martin Schulz, a parliamentary source told RIA Novosti Thursday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — In November, Schulz said he would not seek a third term as the head of the EU parliament and instead plans to lead the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) electoral list in the 2017 elections in western Germany.

    "Tajani currently has the best chances. The other real contenders are Gianni Pittella from the socialists and democrats faction and former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the EU liberal democrats' faction," the source said.

    Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L), European Council President Donald Tusk (2nd R) and European Parliament President Martin Schulz (R) during an EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe, March 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Emmanuel Dunand
    'EU Is Not Irreversible' – EU Pres. Martin Schulz Gloomy About Turkey Deal
    Members of parliament are set to vote for the next president on January 17. The parliament's European People's Party (EPP) center-right faction picked Tajani as its candidate in December, causing the second-biggest Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats faction to voice concern over a conservative takeover of all major EU bodies.

    The EPP currently holds 216 of 751 EU parliament's seats, while the socialists hold 189 and the liberal alliance holds just 68.

    Tajani, who previously served as a European Commission member after being appointed by Berlusconi, now chairs the EPP group.

