UK Gov't Allegedly Worried Over May's 'Non-Existent' Relationship With Merkel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Telegraph, government officials believe that relations with Merkel are crucial for getting things done in Europe.

"The relationship [between May and Merkel] is basically non-existent which is a big worry. Mrs Merkel can't fix everything but she is still the only game in town when it comes to making things happen in Europe," the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing a senior government official.

© AFP 2016/ Tobias SCHWARZ Merkel Shuns Davos Summit in Bid to Distance Herself From Elite and Powerful

On June 23, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union amid fears of influx of migrants to the country. About 52 percent of voters supported Brexit.

In the past, Merkel showed unwillingness to compromise on the freedom of movement of people, one of the key principles of European Single Market that the United Kingdom would like to see curtailed to drain the influx of migrants.

In November 2016, Merkel said that making an exception for the United Kingdom would threaten the European Single Market as everyone then would want the same concessions.

