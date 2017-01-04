During Obama's Tenure Russia Went From a 'Regional Power' to Superpower

In 2014, relations between Russia and the United States went into a tailspin following the coup d'état in Ukraine and the events that followed.
Since then, Russian and US officials have engaged in diplomatic fisticuffs, using speeches, international forums, and other venues to criticize one another. But one thing Russian observers have found peculiar is the gradual change in President Obama's tone in rhetoric toward Russia, which started out by belittling Russia as a "regional power," but eventually acknowledged the country's international importance, and its status a military superpower.
Less than three years ago, in March 2014, when the dispute over Ukraine began, Obama dismissed Russia as a "regional power," and claimed that the country had "threaten[ed] some of its immediate neighbors, not out of strength but out of weakness."
A year and a half later, something changed. In remarks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in November 2016, Obama admitted that "Russia is an important country," that "it is a military superpower," and that "it has influence in the region and it has influence around the world."
The president even acknowledged that "in order to solve many big problems around the world, it is in our interest to work with Russia and obtain their cooperation," a far cry from earlier schoolmaster-like comments about the need to address Russian "behavior", or the US's role as the world's "one indispensable nation."
The odd change in tone was a continuation of a theme that appeared during the 2016 State of the Union address last January, where Obama admitted that the US could no longer "try to take over and rebuild every country that falls into crisis, even if it's done with the best of intentions."
Last month, something seems to have clicked again (perhaps the neo-cons got to him) and Obama decided to go out on a strong note on Russia. At his year-end press conference, clearly irritated with Moscow, Obama stressed that Russia "can't change us or significantly weaken us."
"They are a smaller country. They are a weaker country. Their economy doesn't produce anything that anybody wants to buy, except oil and gas and arms. They don't innovate," he added. Nevertheless, during press event, Obama and the journalists who questioned him ended up mentioning Russia 38 times, and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally 15 times.
As far as his latest comments about Russia are concerned, most Russians are likely to stick to playground rules: No take backs.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Congratulations, Obama! You got ONE thing right, at least! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete His reality checks came from US Generals who put Obama straight on what the likely scenario's were if US went into a conflict with modern day Russia. History shows the US will only attack a much weaker opponent especially in technological terms meaning firepower and logistic advantages like missiles and tanks. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why Russia is a superpower is because they took the high road to moral excellence in their formal commitments whereas the US Federal government has persisted in conducting its affairs like skulking thieves in th enight, never bothering to even explain its actions nor clarifying its commitments to dubious associates of doubtful provenance. In fact it is hard to identify a now-former ally the US federal government has not offended nor insulted on one level or another.
questfortruth
Of course, calling Obama a stupid impotent leader is an insult to stupid impotent people everywhere!
ivanwa88
The US thankfully does not have that advantage over Russia at all it cannot boast of any areas where it is superior except by numbers in some segments which is more than adequately covered by Russian technology.
To suggest Obama was weak is crazy he was a madman who history will show was the driving force behind many heinous atrocities in the last 8 years.
All that ultimately stopped him was Russia's military revival of such substance and magnitude that only a fool would rush in even if they were Elvis.
support
This is the second time in history the USA and Russia have confronted a common foe yet this time the USA spits on its true ally in fighting ISIS which is the Russian Federation. American regime Obamatrons accuse those who post here of being "sycophants for Russia" when in fact like any other human being, we posters respect and honour courage, self-sacrifice, carefully made decisions and skilfully executed military maneuvers which advance world peace.
I personally do not know any US military veteran or active service erson who, sometimes grudgingly, does not admire our true comrades in this fight, the everyday Russian soldier, airman or sailor, fighting terrorism wherever it is. I think they would be proud to fight alongside Russian troops against the great evil of Islamic terrorism just as our fathers and grandfathers fought the common enemy of fascism during WW II.
There are several reasons the Russians are better at it than the USA at this point. for one, Russia learned from its mistakes in Afghanistan, applied those lessons in Chechnya and applied those successful tactics once again in Syria.
The Russian Federation was also invited to help fight ISIS by Syria, NOT the USA who just deicded it was okay for them to not only bomb wherever they wanted inside the borders of another sovereign foreign nation without their permission but also actively supports with weapons and money factions of "freedom fighters" out to overthrow the Syrian government and who are merely proxy puppets of US oil interests.
Field Intel 101 is that you can deploy troops and air cover better if the nation you are fighting in provides you with the intel you need to get the job done.
I do not think Syrian military field intel provides a lot of data to US forces. Why should they? US forces would only be instructed to bomb Syrian Army positions "by accident" if the Syrian Army provided the needed data. Besides which the USA already knows th eexact locations of ISIS and the "freedom fighters" as they probably support both of them IMO.
Also the Russian Federation's Parliament is not a government of liars hiding the truth of their activities and motives. The USA is doing that now by the truckload of risibly transparent falsehoods. Which of the two are other nations going to trust please?
New leadership in the USA I think will change all this. It cannot come too soon.