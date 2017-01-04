Poroshenko Hopes to Develop 'Strategic Partnership' Between Ukraine and China

KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko congratulated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the 25th anniversary of bilateral ties on Wednesday, expressing hope to further promote cooperation between China and Ukraine in the future.

"I am convinced that the main achievements of 25 years of relations between our states are strong friendship, mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual respect and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation. All this is a reliable basis for the further fruitful development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and China," Poroshenko said, as quoted in a statement by the presidential press service.

The Ukrainian president reaffirmed interest in continuing dialogue with Xi following the bilateral meeting in Washington on April 1, 2016, according to the statement.

Poroshenko also invited the Chinese leader to pay a visit to Ukraine.

