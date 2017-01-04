Astana Talks on Syrian Settlement May Start on January 23

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Astana talks on settling the Syrian conflict may begin on January 23 provided that the ceasefire regime is upheld in the war-torn country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday.
"Russia understands the Turkish side's position. If the ceasefire agreements are upheld, the Syrian talks in Kazakhstan will start on January 23," Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency.
Russian experts are set to arrive to the Turkish capital of Ankara on January 9-10 in preparation for the upcoming Astana talks, he added, noting that the group of experts plans to visit the Turkish Foreign Ministry to discuss the issue of planning the talks in Kazakhstan.
Russia and Turkey are currently working on measures against any groups violating the Syrian ceasefire, the foreign minister noted.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)