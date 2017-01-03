Trump Should Cooperate With Russia, China on North Korea Issue - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of incoming US President-elect Donald Trump should seek openings to cooperate with Russia and China on effecting North Korea to renounce its nuclear ambitions, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"Our advice to next administration to look for opportunities to work effectively with countries like China and Russia, and our allies, South Korea and Japan, to apply pressure to North Korea," Earnest told reporters.