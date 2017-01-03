Commenting on the new portion of the punitive measures, Russian political analyst, a leader of United Youth Front civil movement Nikolai Shlyamin told Radio Sputnik that the major task of the outgoing US administrations seems to be to complicate future presidency of President-Elect Donald Trump.
"While leaving, they simply want to slam the door," he said.
"The new set of anti-Russian sanctions seems to be preeminently a war among different political groups within the US and an attempt to further complicate the presidency of Donald Trump," he told Radio Sputnik.
The political analyst said that in his presidential campaign the president-elect urged for the rapprochement in relations with Russia. However, there is a very strong lobby within the US which is interested in confrontation with Russia despite losing the presidential elections.
In this vein, it will try to prevent Trump from delivering on his electoral promises by creating muddying the waters before Obama leaves office.
Shlyamin further suggested that in case Donald Trump wants to reconsider the punitive measures just introduced, there will be certain information warfare in the US media and among the US establishment aimed against the 45th US president: they will accuse Trump of backing down and giving in on the confrontation with Russia.
Thus, he went on, they will accuse him of not being hard enough and will question the policies he outlined in his presidential campaign.
"The US military-industrial lobby is gleefully rubbing its hands as the sanctions are a godsend for them: it means rearmament of the army and new sources of revenue," he explained.
Donald Trump however, he said, is the only person capable of shutting down their "gravy-train." But the analyst warned that throughout his presidential term, this war-lobby will continue their attempts to destabilize relations with Russia, whipping up military hysteria just like the years of the Cold War, he finally suggested.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US Politicians who whip up wars with other countries are traitors to USA. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These sanctions against Russia are just not okay. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Trump cannot be held to political ransom on the premise that he backed down? there is no rational logic to that point. His mandate by the people based on his election campaign rhetoric was that he would forge closer relationships with Russia and that he did not believe Obama's tripe about Russia being responsible for interfering in the US elections. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete da este realitatea
Corporations and their CEOs are no better and will be arrested without a warrant and held indefinitely without a trial.
The US has enough real enemies to worry about.
They do not need to artificially manufacture another one.
These politicians are not merely fools, but traitors
against the National Interests of the US, also.
Therefore it is a simple uncomplicated decision for Trump to reverse Obama's executive decisions as he promised he would.
After all most if not all of Obama's belated decisions were not discussed and ratified at Congress and it is a simple matter for Trump to reverse them without any legitimate recrimination.
Of course he will upset the warhawk neocons but then again he did declare that he would clear the swamp of dangerous man eating alligators.
They will stand out like dogs balls ready for a final date with the pound.
