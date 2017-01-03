Marine Le Pen to Stay in Politics if Loses Race for President

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Asked by a BFMTV presenter if she would consider stepping aside, Le Pen replied, "No, because I am not fighting for myself."

The leader of the far-right National Front (FN) party said this was not a career choice. "I am not telling myself that if I fail I’ll stop. I am fighting for the country, for the people," Le Pen stressed.

French voters will go to the polls to elect a successor to Francois Hollande in April. Marine Le Pen is projected to make it into the runoff in May together with center-right frontrunner Francois Fillon from The Republicans party.

