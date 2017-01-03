Register
03 January 2017
    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine on July 20, 2015

    Poroshenko: US Remains Ukraine's Strategic Partner

    © AFP 2016/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    The Ukrainian leader said Washington still was Kiev's reliable and strategic partner.

    KIEV(Sputnik) — Washington remains a strategic partner for Kiev, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Tuesday.

    "From the moment of recognizing Ukrainian independence, the United States remains Ukraine's reliable and strategic partner on the bilateral level and on the level of international organizations. A real democratic partnership has been laid between the countries, under which the United States continues to offer invaluable practical aid in developing state institutions, the civil society, the market economy and improving the security of our country," Poroshenko was quoted as saying by his press service in a speech marking the 25 anniversary of the establishment of US-Ukrainian diplomatic relations.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko examines a British-made Saxon armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian weapon system while visiting a military base outside Kiev on April 4, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Freudian Slip? Poroshenko Speaks of 'Temporary Ukrainian Occupation' in Donbass
    The president stressed that Ukraine heavily relies on foreign security guarantees after giving up its Soviet-era nuclear stockpile after independence. Poroshenko also thanked the United States for "supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in difficult times."

    Ukrainian officials have previously been spooked by US President-elect Donald Trump's remarks on his future policies on Ukraine and Crimea. Trump, who is due to take office on January 20, hinted that he might look into recognizing Crimea as Russian land, something that President Barack Obama's administration has flat out refused to do. Trump has also caused a stir in Eastern Europe by slamming NATO and stating that his administration would insist on all alliance members paying their fair share into the organization's budget.

    Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, United States
      michael
      more of a strategic master to ukraine's slave.
      marcanhalt
      Fence-mending words. You know when 'banana republics want something from your back pocket? Their words of effused love give them away.
