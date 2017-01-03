China to Promote Stable Relations With Leading Countries in 2017

© Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolsky Kissinger May Seek to Steer Trump to US-Russia-China Axis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — China intends to promote stable relations with the world's largest countries, including Russia and the United States, in 2017, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Tuesday.

"We will promote the development of stable, strong relations with the large countries, between China and the United States, between China and Russia, between China and the European Union," Geng said.

China will also improve the situation at its borders and broaden its "circle of friends," he added.

In late 2016, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that the country's relations with the United States may face some difficulties in the future. The remarks came a month after the election of Donald Trump, who is due to become the next US president in late January.

During his election campaign, Trump made several remarks that caused dissatisfaction in Beijing, including stating that China is not a market economy and promising to force it to "play by the rules," calling China a "currency manipulator." Trump also broke with the decades-long US adherence to the One China Policy by holding a telephone conversation with the president of Taiwan, which China does not recognize.

In December's interview with the People's Daily newspaper, Wang also stated that in 2016 China's relations with the leading countries have become more stable and China's "circle of friends" was constantly expanding. He stressed that the leaders of Russia and China held five meetings during the year and bilateral practical cooperation has progressed to a higher level.