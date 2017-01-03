Register
10:44 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.

    US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump Assange

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Politics
    Get short URL
    122750

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said that US officials have been accusing Russia of alleged involvement in the US presidential election in order to reduce the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Bolton: For Better US-Russia Relations, Putin Must Change Attitude
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) US officials have been accusing Russia of alleged involvement in the US presidential election in order to reduce the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said.

    "[Speaking about alleged Russian involvement in the US election process] they’re trying to delegitimize the Trump administration as it goes into the White House… our source is not a state party, so the answer for our interactions [with Moscow] is no," Assange said in an interview that the Fox News broadcaster is expected to air on Tuesday night, according to The Hill newspaper.

    He said that it was "impossible to tell" if WikiLeaks had influenced the results of the US vote, adding that the statements of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as such officials of the US Democratic Party, as John Podesta and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, had "changed the election."

    In the run-up to the US presidential election that took place on November 8, WikiLeaks released dozens of thousands of emails allegedly from the hacked account of Podesta, the chairman of Clinton's campaign. The emails showed the inner workings of the Clinton's campaign and certain discrepancies between her earlier views and the positions adopted later. During the election, Clinton lost the Electoral College votes to Trump.

    Yet another leak occurred in July, when the whistleblower website published nearly 20,000 of hacked emails that apparently showed Democratic National Committee (DNC) members discussing ways to undercut Sanders in the race for the party’s nomination. The publication led to several party officials resigning. Clinton, as well as many other US officials have accused Russian hackers of the leak.

    Despite the fact that Moscow had repeatedly refuted the reports of its alleged involvement in the hacking activities, on Thursday, US President Barack Obama's administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Zero Evidence' of Alleged Russia's Influence on US Election - Trump Spokesman
    Kissinger's Possible Role in US-Russia Normalization is 'Great News for Moscow'
    Trump Spokesman Questions if New US Anti-Russia Sanctions Are Proportionate
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Julian Assange, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Lubos Vokoun
      Assange released many information through the years and still has clear credit.
      US administration with documented history of lying and misinformation has no credit to speak of.

      => everyone can decide who to trust
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok