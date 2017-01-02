China to Join Turkey's Anti-Terrorist Efforts After New Year's Istanbul Attack

BEIJING (Sputnik) — State Council Premier Li Keqiang also expressed his condolences to Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"China strongly condemns this attack and opposes any form of terrorism. China intends to increase cooperation with Turkey and the international community in order to jointly prevent and react to the threat of terrorism," Xi said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. A manhunt is underway.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.