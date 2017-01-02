Register
16:33 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin

    Russia Comes Up With a 'Cold-Blooded Response' to Obama's Last 'Provocation'

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Sanctions Russia Over Alleged Interference in Election (33)
    0 10710

    President of Italian Institute for Geopolitics and Applied Sciences Tiberio Graziani described as "provocative" the recent moves by outgoing United States President Barack Obama against Russia and praised the Kremlin’s reserved reaction.

    The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ Jewel Samad
    US Congress May Sharply Respond in Case Trump Reverses Anti-Russian Sanctions
    On December 29, Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including the GRU (the Main Intelligence Directorate) and FSB (the Federal Security Service), over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow will determine further steps in restoring ties with the US depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.

    "Reserving the right to retaliate, we will not resort to the level of irresponsible 'kitchen' diplomacy and further steps toward the restoration of Russian-US relations will be built on the basis of the policy carried out by the administration of President Donald Trump," Putin said.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    If Trump Tries to Lift Obama's Sanctions, He 'Will Be Branded as Putin's Agent'
    Russia will not expel anyone as a response to US sanctions against Moscow over alleged hacking, Putin added.

    Commenting on the new sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said that this time the US was "slapped in the face" by its own government.

    "This decision [to impose new sanctions against Moscow] is very weird. It is symbolic and I would say it is provocative," Graziani told RIA Novosti.

    According to the analyst, Obama’s actions indicate that the outgoing US president is likely to continue his political career after leaving office.

    U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump (L) to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Obama Tries to Undermine Trump by Imposing ‘Vindictive’ Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Graziani noted that Donald Trump will inherit a very difficult foreign policy situation, especially taking into account the crisis in Moscow-Washington bilateral ties.

    "Now, the most important is whether Trump is able to make good on his electoral promises, particularly on establishing a new balance in relations with Russia," he underscored.

    Commenting on Kremlin’s response to the new sanctions, Graziani praised the reserve approach by Moscow.

    "It is very important that the Kremlin delivered a cold-blooded response to this provocation. Moscow should try to minimize the damage Obama is inflicting [on US-Russia ties] in the last days of his presidency," Graziani concluded.

    Topic:
    US Sanctions Russia Over Alleged Interference in Election (33)

    Related:

    Trump Spokesman Questions if New US Anti-Russia Sanctions Are Proportionate
    Obama Resorts to Reagan's Strategy by Slapping New Sanctions on Russia
    Happy New Year, America! The Message of Putin's Response to New US Sanctions
    Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Sanctions
    Tags:
    tensions, sanctions, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok