McCain Discusses Washington-Tbilisi Relations With Georgian President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Georgia has been seeking NATO membership since the cooperation officially begun in 1994 when the country became a member of the Partnership for Peace program. In April 2008, at the NATO Bucharest Summit, the allied heads of state and government agreed to Georgia becoming a NATO member in the future.

"During the meeting issues concerning enhanced strategic partnership, economic cooperation as well as situation in the region and near the occupation line were touched upon. Georgian president thanked the senators for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and noted that Georgia expected greater support and cooperation with the Untied States," the statement said.

McCain, accompanied by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobuchar, arrived in Georgia on January 1 in the framework of his trip to the Baltic states, Ukraine, Georgia and Montenegro.