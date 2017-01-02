McCain Discusses Washington-Tbilisi Relations With Georgian President

"During the meeting issues concerning enhanced strategic partnership, economic cooperation as well as situation in the region and near the occupation line were touched upon. Georgian president thanked the senators for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and noted that Georgia expected greater support and cooperation with the Untied States," the statement said.
McCain, accompanied by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobuchar, arrived in Georgia on January 1 in the framework of his trip to the Baltic states, Ukraine, Georgia and Montenegro.
