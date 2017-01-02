Crimean Republic Head Slams Ukrainian Far-Right March in Kiev

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — On Sunday, thousands of supporters of the Ukrainian nationalist party Svoboda (Freedom) participated in a torchlight parade in Kiev's city center dedicated to the 108th anniversary of Bandera's birthday.

"The new year in Ukraine starts with a bad tradition of celebrating the birthday of the Nazi and butcher Bandera. His ideological descendants keep on destroying the Ukrainian state and the international image of the country," Aksenov said on Facebook.

Bandera collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), whose activities are prohibited in Russia.