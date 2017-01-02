France Condemns Any Russian Move Leading to Escalation of Syrian Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The French prime minister expressed hope for Russia and its partners to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Syria, adding that Paris continues to maintain dialogue with Moscow on the issue.
"We strongly condemn anything that Russia could do in Syria, which contributes to continued violence and leads [Syrian President] Bashar Assad to kill his own citizens," Cazeneuve said while speaking to the France Inter radio station.
The Syrian civil war broke out in March 2011. Government forces are fighting various groups of militants. According to the United Nations, about 300,000 Syrians were killed in the conflict. Russia started conducting aerial attacks against terrorists in September 2015, at the request of the Syrian government.
