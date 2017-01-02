Flags at NATO HQ Flown Half-Staff in Memory of Victims of Istanbul's Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, and 65 injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

"All flags at #NATO HQ at half-mast. Solidarity w/ #Turkey after the New Year #Istanbul terror attack," Lungescu wrote on her Twitter page.

According to the media reports, among those killed there were 11 Turkish citizens, as well as citizens of Lebanon, Iraq, Tunisia, India, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Canada, Israel and Syria.