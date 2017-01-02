Register
2 January 2017
    French President Francois Hollande speaks to journalists at the Prefectoral Palace the day after the Bastille Day truck attack, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016.

    Liberation of Syrian Raqqa to Be Next Step After Iraqi Mosul Freed - Hollande

    210912

    The liberation of the Syrian city of Raqqa, currently held by the Daesh terrorist group, will be the next target of the international coalition, French President Francois Hollande, currently on a visit to Iraqi capital of Baghdad, said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, French media reported that Hollande had given a speech in front of another French unit, stressing the importance of the fight against terrorism in Iraq as it would help prevent terrorist attacks in France.

    "The next objective is Raqqa. France is part of [the US-led international] coalition in Iraq as well as in Syria," Hollande said, as quoted on the Elysee Palace's Twitter.

    ​The president, who had earlier met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi, added that France was advising the Iraqi forces and conducting airstrikes against the terrorists to help them, but it was the Iraqi soldiers who were fighting on the ground and they would be the ones to win back Mosul.

    "Our only enemy is Daesh," Hollande stressed.

    Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul.
    © AFP 2016/
    Daesh Claims Responsibility for New Year Nightclub Attack in Turkey - Reports
    ​Hollande's agenda for the day includes giving out medicaments and humanitarian aid with the Kurdistan region's President Masoud Barzani and meeting with Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and French military personnel who advise them.

    On October 17, 2016, Iraqi government forces, backed by the US-led coalition of more than 60 nations, began an offensive to retake the country's second largest city, Mosul, from the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    France has participated in the airstrikes against Daesh targets carried out by the coalition, but has not deployed any ground troops.

      kooka
      France with hollande is member of an "coalition" of states illegaly bombing Syria to expel Assad. His words are definitely a serious threat to all groups who really fight against terrorism.
      Lubos Vokoun
      "Our only enemy is Daesh"

      hmm, so why are you Mr Hollande applying sanctions against Russia that is fighting Daesh, and not at Saudi Arabia and others that are directly supporting it?
