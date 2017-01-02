Register
02:54 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, arrives at Trump Tower for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in New York

    Former UN Ambassador Urges Trump to Punish Israel Resolution Supporters

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    534622

    Former US ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton said the recent UN Security Council resolution on Israel was “intended to box Donald Trump in.”

    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Settlement Policy to Lead to Israel's Collapse – Iran's Revolutionary Guards
    Bolton has called the UN Security Council condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem "vindictive" and intended to trap the president-elect.

    "I just think it was a very bad idea," Bolton said during an interview with John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York. "It was vindictive, because everybody knows that Donald Trump has a different policy view and this is intended to try to box him in."

    In a strange turn of logic, though, Bolton also called for the incoming administration to take action against the United Nations and the member countries who supported the resolution, despite the fact that the US's historic decision to abstain from voting and not use its veto power that let the resolution pass. Previously, the United States had always exercised its veto right to block resolutions that it considered too harmful for Israel.

    "I think what Israel together with the incoming Trump administration should do is say, ‘Look, we're going to give everybody a chance to do this over again, repeal this resolution and pass something that's acceptable,'" Bolton said.

    "And if not, we're going to take steps to show our unhappiness," he added, proposing financial methods of pressure, including cutting foreign aid to some countries — in particular, Malaysia and Venezuela, where people are starving because of the sharp drop in oil prices in 2014.

    A general view taken on March 29, 2016 shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Trump Urges United Nations to Veto Resolution on Israel Settlements
    Earlier in November, Bolton also gave advice to departing US President Barack Obama, warning him not to take any actions that could hurt Israel at the UN, according to The Hill.

    "[There is] a lot of speculation over in Turtle Bay at UN headquarters about resolutions that recognize a Palestinian state or that try and set a boundary for Israel based on the 1967 ceasefire lines," he said during earlier interview with Catsimatidis.

    "I think that'd be very inadvisable for the president to do that," he said that time.

    Bolton was under secretary of state for arms control and international security in George W. Bush's administration, and was later nominated to the post of permanent US ambassador to the United Nations in 2005. While broadly supported by Republicans, he often faced fierce opposition from Democrats due to his negative and strongly expressed views on the United Nations, which he reiterated for The Hill.

    "It's the political bodies in the UN — the Security Council, the Human Rights Council, the General Assembly — that are fundamentally broken," Bolton said. "In my experience over a long period of time of dealing with the UN… what they really listen to when it concerns the United States is our money."

    Bolton resigned after one year, earning the title of "the most controversial ambassador ever sent by America to the United Nations," according to a 2006 article in The Economist. He was seen as a likely candidate for secretary of state under Trump, but the two differ sharply in their view on Russia, which some speculate is the reason Trump named Rex Tillerson for the position instead.

    Related:

    US Sanctions on Russia Not to Have 'Much Impact at All' - Ex-UN Envoy Bolton
    Neo-Con's Change of Heart? Bolton Says 'Russia Hack' May Have Been a False Flag
    Trump Must Avoid Picking Neocon John Bolton as US Secretary of State - Rand Paul
    Tags:
    UN Security Council Resolution, United Nations, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, John Bolton, Malaysia, Venezuela, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Bolden on the one hand, FLUSH!!!! on the other. Get lost, you who hold onto the coattails of another for personal gain, worth or the need for attention.
    • Reply
      ConcernedCitizen
      Trump should punish israel supporters(or anyone else for that matter) by dropping John Bolton on them. From about 30,000 feet. If Trump should appoint this piece of flotsam to his administration for anything(other than trash collector-even that would be unacceptable) than the whole Trump presidency is a sham!
    • Reply
      jas
      I really hope Trump avoids this man and keeps Bolton out of any position associated with Trump's administration. Bolton dos nothing but provoke confrontations and create hard feelings.

      I feel sorry for him, but the current foreign policy situation is just too serious to waste time on someone like Bolton causing more problems.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Street vendor on New Year's Eve
    New Year Celebrations in USSR
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok