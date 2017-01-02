Register
02:54 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas is pictured during a meeting with the Norwegian foreign minister in the West Bank city of Ramallah on September 8, 2016.

    Abbas Hails Anti-Settlement Resolution, Looks Forward to Working With Trump

    © AFP 2016/ Abbas Momani
    Politics
    Get short URL
    123121

    Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said at a torch-lighting ceremony marking the 52nd anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement December 31 that he believes an independent Palestinian state will become a reality in 2017.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to the crowd during a rally in Roanoke, Va., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Trump’s Twitter ‘Freaks the Mainstream Media Out’ - Future Oval Office Spokesman
    In his address to the members of the party, Abbas praised the historic Resolution 2334 passed by the UN Security Council about a week earlier, which reaffirmed that by building settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Israel violates international law.

    The 81-year-old leader once again criticized the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for attempting to enforce Israeli rule on occupied territories.

    "The settlements are illegal, and in recent days, we were given an unprecedented decision regarding this issue," Abbas said, as reported by Channel 10 news. He regards the move as an ‘unprecedented' diplomatic victory, he added.

    The leader also expressed hope that he and incoming US president Donald Trump will be able to build a positive relationship and work together on reaching a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, despite Trump's claims that he doesn't necessarily see West Bank settlements as illegal and his calls to veto the resolution.

    "We want to emphasize our willingness to work with the newly-elected American administration… to achieve peace… based on a two-state solution," Abbas told the crowd.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
    © AP Photo/ Jim Hollander, Pool
    Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Syrian Crisis, Israeli-Palestinian Relations – Kremlin
    Encouraged by the resolution and the farewell speech of outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry, in which he defended the Security Council's decision, the Palestinians are now counting on a strong international endorsement from the Mideast peace conference in France next month.

    After the Six Day War in 1967, Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula. The United States and many other nations has been calling on Israel ever since to accept the borders that existed before the conflict.

    Netanyahu, who opposes a return to the 1967 lines, argues that all disputes must be settled through direct negotiations without any preconditions, and that pressure by the international community jeopardizes the negotiating process.    

    Related:

    US Sanctions on Russia Aimed at Challenging Trump on Palestine-Israel Settlement
    Italian PM Warns Against Underestimating Threat of Israeli-Palestine Conflict
    Palestine to Resume Talks With Israel Only if Settlement Activity Stops
    Tags:
    resolution, UN, Mahmoud Abbas, John Kerry, United States, Israel, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      alex_glazunov
      Palestinians seem to have a happy and prosperous life in US and Canada. Why not having all of them resettled in these countries and let the Jews live peacefully in their ancestral lands? Frankly, there are enough Muslims in that area anyways.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Street vendor on New Year's Eve
    New Year Celebrations in USSR
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok