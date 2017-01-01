Register
01 January 2017
    Trump Spokesman Questions if New US Anti-Russia Sanctions Are Proportionate

    US Sanctions Russia Over Alleged Interference in Election
    US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team spokesman Sean Spicer on Sunday wondered if new sanctions against Russia imposed over its alleged involvement in cyberattacks on the United States are of proper "magnitude."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Spicer recalled the 2015 alleged Chinese hacker attack, which did not provoke any official reaction from the White House and added that "there is a question about whether there's a political retribution here versus a diplomatic response."

    "One of the questions that we have is, why the magnitude of this? I mean you look at 35 people being expelled, two sites being closed down, the question is, is that response in proportion to the actions taken? Maybe it was; maybe it wasn't but you have to think about that," Spicer said in an interview with the ABC News channel.

    If Trump Tries to Lift Obama's Sanctions, He 'Will Be Branded as Putin's Agent'
    On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump. US President-elect Donald Trump in a Twitter message praised Putin’s call as a "great move."

    In June 2015, the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced that it had discovered a large cybersecurity breach compromising the personal data of nearly every current and many former US federal employees. According to media reports, US investigators believe Chinese hackers were responsible for the security breach.

    US Sanctions Russia Over Alleged Interference in Election

      jas
      One can compare this 3 day deadline to the Bush administration action when they expelled diplomats. abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=93761 Most were given a few weeks. So the 3 day deadline for all 35 is also an excessive action from Obama.
      double bonus
      Shame on the NSA and the FBI for not immediately debunking these obviously false and politically manipulated claims of Russian hacking of the US Elections.

      Obama has already reversed himself completely.
      Does the US Media own the NSA and the FBI, too?

      You lousy stooges are rotten and should be replaced with qualified people.
