Obama Resorts to Reagan's Strategy by Slapping New Sanctions on Russia

In 1986, Ronald Reagan announced that 55 Soviet diplomats had to leave the United States, citing espionage as the reason. The move came shortly after the Reagan administration expelled 25 Soviet diplomats, who were assigned to the USSR mission to the United Nations.
On Thursday, the Obama administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and the Federal Security Service (FSB), over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the US.
Vladimir Putin further said that US diplomats will not be expelled from Russia, stating that he will wait until President-elect Donald Trump takes office to improve relations between the two countries. Putin also wished Obama a happy New Year and invited children of US diplomats to the New Year and Christmas children's parties at the Kremlin.
Dr. Papadopoulos warned against "naivety and ignorance" of those who think that "Trump is a savior."
The political analyst pointed out that the Republican Party, US Congress, Pentagon and CIA have long promoted a tough stance on Moscow. It is highly unlikely that Trump will be able to improve relations with Russia, even if he genuinely wants to, the expert added.
As a Russophile, I do not at all take kindly to #Trump's antagonistic approach to #Iran and #China, Russian allies — hugely important allies— Marcus Papadopoulos (@DrMarcusP) 31 декабря 2016 г.
Dr. Papadopoulos was also concerned with Trump's "antagonistic approach" to China and Iran, whom he described as "hugely important allies" of Russia. "I can't emphasize enough just how important an ally China is to Russia. By targeting China, Trump will threaten Russia," the analyst said.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete only Obama forgets that we are not in 1986 Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I see attempts by Sputnik to try and normalize what Obama is doing with his little temper tantrum in the final weeks of his term. Let's keep focused on Obama. He's the POTUS now and he's stirring the pot as hard as he can before Trump takes office, which is reckless and unprofessional. It's so bad, that Russia just announced that Obama is so impossible to deal with that they have to wait and try to work with Trump. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete the analysis by the greek person is CORRECT. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete [Washington's latest decision to impose additional restrictive measures on Russia indicates that the Obama administration has resorted to a strategy employed by US President Ronald Reagan toward the Soviet Union, Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos, the publisher and editor of Politics First Magazine, told RIA Novosti.] Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Who does he think he's kidding? The best Obama could do right now is absolutely nothing. Trump will make any efforts Obama puts forward now null and void as soon as he enters office. Obama is wasting his time and just tries to please his masters, that's all.... Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Who is in the oval office doesn't matter that much... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Clearly shows what a Big Time LOOSER O-DumbDumb is and has always been! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete cohedavid, Obama is giving trump many easy fixes to start with. Obama and the DNC have a dumb strategy. It's too much at once and too obvious that Obama and the DNC don't care who they hurt to get what they want. I used to think that was a Clinton trait, but it is the entire DNC.
This has NOTHING to do with Ronald Reagan. That is a false equivalency.
Both the US and the Soviet Union had major mutual issues during the 1980's. Obama lost an election, and is fabricating false blame against a Russia seeking
to improve relations. Obama is a disgrace compared to Reagan.
Pretending like the 1990's never happened?
[Dr. Papadopoulos was also concerned with Trump's "antagonistic approach" to China and Iran, whom he described as "hugely important allies" of Russia. "I can't emphasize enough just how important an ally China is to Russia. By targeting China, Trump will threaten Russia," the analyst said.]
Iran took US Diplomats hostage for 444 days from 1979 to 1981.
Mainland China did a Tienanmen Square Massacre in 1989.
Both of these were before the thaw of the 1990's between the US and Russia.
Why would Russia want to hold US-Russia relations to these two countries, NOW?
When they were already irrelevant in the 1990's?
US-Russian bilateral relations should have nothing to do with Iran or China.
That only matters when dealing with 3rd parties, and both the US and Russia
would pursue their own interests, in those matters.
Reagan had Alzheimer during his 2nd mandate, the White House staff needed to make him believe he was playing a scene, else he was not able to react correctly sometimes. They also had to stay close enough so that they could immediately remove him from the public eyes when he started to behave weirdly.
This didn't stop the globalists behind the scene to succeed in their fight against the USSR ! and funnily enough, Reagan is considered as one of the best president by many Americans !!!
Presidents are CEOs with very short mandates, they have their say, but various boards and investors can also decide for them if they are not pleased.
