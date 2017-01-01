Register
19:19 GMT +301 January 2017
    US President Barack Obama

    Obama Resorts to Reagan's Strategy by Slapping New Sanctions on Russia

    Politics
    Washington's latest decision to impose additional restrictive measures on Russia indicates that the Obama administration has resorted to a strategy employed by US President Ronald Reagan toward the Soviet Union, Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos, the publisher and editor of Politics First Magazine, told RIA Novosti.

    The political analyst emphasized that relations between Moscow and Washington have always been tense, adding that it was not the first time that US leadership has expelled Russian diplomats from the country.

    In 1986, Ronald Reagan announced that 55 Soviet diplomats had to leave the United States, citing espionage as the reason. The move came shortly after the Reagan administration expelled 25 Soviet diplomats, who were assigned to the USSR mission to the United Nations.

    On Thursday, the Obama administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and the Federal Security Service (FSB), over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the US.

    Although Russian leadership described these measures as provocations aimed at further undermining already complicated US-Russian relations, Vladimir Putin refrained from taking reciprocal steps.

    Vladimir Putin further said that US diplomats will not be expelled from Russia, stating that he will wait until President-elect Donald Trump takes office to improve relations between the two countries. Putin also wished Obama a happy New Year and invited children of US diplomats to the New Year and Christmas children's parties at the Kremlin.

    Trump, who repeatedly said that his administration will try to mend ties with Russia, praised Putin for his decision.

    Dr. Papadopoulos warned against "naivety and ignorance" of those who think that "Trump is a savior."

    The political analyst pointed out that the Republican Party, US Congress, Pentagon and CIA have long promoted a tough stance on Moscow. It is highly unlikely that Trump will be able to improve relations with Russia, even if he genuinely wants to, the expert added.

    ​Dr. Papadopoulos was also concerned with Trump's "antagonistic approach" to China and Iran, whom he described as "hugely important allies" of Russia. "I can't emphasize enough just how important an ally China is to Russia. By targeting China, Trump will threaten Russia," the analyst said.

    All comments

    • Reply
      arpito
      only Obama forgets that we are not in 1986
    • Reply
      jas
      I see attempts by Sputnik to try and normalize what Obama is doing with his little temper tantrum in the final weeks of his term. Let's keep focused on Obama. He's the POTUS now and he's stirring the pot as hard as he can before Trump takes office, which is reckless and unprofessional. It's so bad, that Russia just announced that Obama is so impossible to deal with that they have to wait and try to work with Trump.
    • Reply
      teddy j
      the analysis by the greek person is CORRECT.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      [Washington's latest decision to impose additional restrictive measures on Russia indicates that the Obama administration has resorted to a strategy employed by US President Ronald Reagan toward the Soviet Union, Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos, the publisher and editor of Politics First Magazine, told RIA Novosti.]

      This has NOTHING to do with Ronald Reagan. That is a false equivalency.
      Both the US and the Soviet Union had major mutual issues during the 1980's. Obama lost an election, and is fabricating false blame against a Russia seeking
      to improve relations. Obama is a disgrace compared to Reagan.
      Pretending like the 1990's never happened?

      [Dr. Papadopoulos was also concerned with Trump's "antagonistic approach" to China and Iran, whom he described as "hugely important allies" of Russia. "I can't emphasize enough just how important an ally China is to Russia. By targeting China, Trump will threaten Russia," the analyst said.]

      Iran took US Diplomats hostage for 444 days from 1979 to 1981.
      Mainland China did a Tienanmen Square Massacre in 1989.
      Both of these were before the thaw of the 1990's between the US and Russia.
      Why would Russia want to hold US-Russia relations to these two countries, NOW?
      When they were already irrelevant in the 1990's?
      US-Russian bilateral relations should have nothing to do with Iran or China.
      That only matters when dealing with 3rd parties, and both the US and Russia
      would pursue their own interests, in those matters.
    • Reply
      cohedavid
      Who does he think he's kidding? The best Obama could do right now is absolutely nothing. Trump will make any efforts Obama puts forward now null and void as soon as he enters office. Obama is wasting his time and just tries to please his masters, that's all....
    • Reply
      Marques rouges
      Who is in the oval office doesn't matter that much...

      Reagan had Alzheimer during his 2nd mandate, the White House staff needed to make him believe he was playing a scene, else he was not able to react correctly sometimes. They also had to stay close enough so that they could immediately remove him from the public eyes when he started to behave weirdly.

      This didn't stop the globalists behind the scene to succeed in their fight against the USSR ! and funnily enough, Reagan is considered as one of the best president by many Americans !!!

      Presidents are CEOs with very short mandates, they have their say, but various boards and investors can also decide for them if they are not pleased.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      Clearly shows what a Big Time LOOSER O-DumbDumb is and has always been!
    • Reply
      jasin reply tocohedavid(Show commentHide comment)
      cohedavid, Obama is giving trump many easy fixes to start with. Obama and the DNC have a dumb strategy. It's too much at once and too obvious that Obama and the DNC don't care who they hurt to get what they want. I used to think that was a Clinton trait, but it is the entire DNC.
    Show new comments (0)

