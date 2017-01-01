Russian PM Expresses Condolences to Turkish Counterpart Over Istanbul Attack

© AFP 2016/ YASIN AKGUL Turkish Police Cordon Attacked Nightclub Reina in Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The nightclub Reina in Istanbul's Besiktas district was attacked early on Sunday by a man, who was reportedly talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

"Dmitry Medvedev expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack in Istanbul. The heads of Russian and Turkish government stressed the importance to join efforts in the fight against international terrorism," the press service said.

Medvedev noted that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack must be punished, the press service added.