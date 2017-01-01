Ukraine 'Should Brace Itself for the Worst' When Trump Comes to Power

"Trump views Ukraine through a business lens. Ukraine is a non-performing asset. Why would he need it? The thought that he needs to get rid of [Kiev] could certainly come to his mind," the analyst said.
Mezhuev went as far as to say that Washington's approach to Kiev will significantly change once Trump comes to power.
"I think that Ukraine should brace itself for the worst. I think that the United States will no longer prop up Kiev so actively. Washington and Kiev are bound to gradually move away from each other," he said.
Mezhuev maintained that Washington's investment into Ukraine has not paid off.
Mezhuev described Trump as "very self-confident," adding that his strategy with regard to Ukraine will hardly be based on emotions, but rather on business-like calculations.
