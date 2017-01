ATHENS (Sputnik) — The nightclub Reina in the Besiktas district was reportedly attacked by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was speaking Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

“We unequivocally condemn the barbaric terrorist attack with numerous casualties that occurred in the nightclub in Istanbul. We express our full solidarity with the Turkish people and convey heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement read.