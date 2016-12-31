Both Candidates for Post of US Ambassador to Russia 'Are a Good Choice'

Batyuk emphasized that the new ambassador will play a key role in the normalization of relations between the two countries.

"The ambassador could play a very important role. The classic example here is the role that was played by the Soviet Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Dobrynin 1960s-1970s. His example shows: when a true professional is in his place and has received a carte blanche from the leadership, he or she can do a lot," Batyuk told Sputnik.

According to Russian Izvestia newspaper, the appointment of a new ambassador is not related to any shortcomings in the work of the current diplomats, but rather with the change of command. The most likely candidates for this post are Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and diplomat Thomas Graham, the article said.

In particular, the newspaper recalled that in 2015 Rohrabacher said that Russia doesn’t pose a threat to the United States. According to him, the main threat comes from radical Islamic terrorism, which the two countries have to fight together. In 1990s, the politician personally met Vladimir Putin.

Another candidate, diplomat Thomas Graham, is an expert on Russia. According to Batyuk, he is a realist and a pragmatist, which can be good for his future potential post.

"Thomas Graham is a man well-known in Moscow as a pragmatist and a supporter of a realistic approach to US-Russian relations. He tries to put the ideological aspect of these relations as far as possible. And this, of course, makes him a very attractive interlocutor for the Russian leadership," the politician said.

At the same time, the expert said he wouldn't any predictions in favor of a particular candidate.

"Everything is quite difficult to predict here. As they say, we should see whatever we should see. Both Rohrabacher, and Graham would be a good choice," the expert concluded.

The US-Russian relations reached a new low on December 29, when the outgoing US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against Russian individuals over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed to expel from Russia 31 personnel of the US Embassy in Moscow and four personnel of the US General Consulate in St. Petersburg.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would not expel anyone as a response to US sanctions against Moscow over alleged hacking.

Putin added that Moscow will determine further steps in restoring ties with the US depending by the policies of President-elect Donald Trump. He also sent New Year greetings to the people of the United States and Donald Trump.

