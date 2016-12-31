Register
20:34 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Moscow Kremlin as seen from the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. (File)

    Both Candidates for Post of US Ambassador to Russia 'Are a Good Choice'

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    115610

    Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and diplomat Thomas Graham are currently considered by the media to be the main candidates for the post of US ambassador to Russia. In an interview with Radio Sputnik political expert Vladimir Batyuk noted the appointment of a new ambassador will be crucial for the normalization of relations between the two countries.

    Batyuk emphasized that the new ambassador will play a key role in the normalization of relations between the two countries.

    "The ambassador could play a very important role. The classic example here is the role that was played by the Soviet Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Dobrynin 1960s-1970s. His example shows: when a true professional is in his place and has received a carte blanche from the leadership, he or she can do a lot," Batyuk told Sputnik.

    Rossiya Airlines aircraft
    © Sputnik/ Press service AEROFLOT
    Plane Set to Bring Home Russian Diplomats Expelled From US Lands Near Washington
    According to Russian Izvestia newspaper, the appointment of a new ambassador is not related to any shortcomings in the work of the current diplomats, but rather with the change of command. The most likely candidates for this post are Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and diplomat Thomas Graham, the article said.

    In particular, the newspaper recalled that in 2015 Rohrabacher said that Russia doesn’t pose a threat to the United States. According to him, the main threat comes from radical Islamic terrorism, which the two countries have to fight together. In 1990s, the politician personally met Vladimir Putin.

    Another candidate, diplomat Thomas Graham, is an expert on Russia. According to Batyuk, he is a realist and a pragmatist, which can be good for his future potential post.

    "Thomas Graham is a man well-known in Moscow as a pragmatist and a supporter of a realistic approach to US-Russian relations. He tries to put the ideological aspect of these relations as far as possible. And this, of course, makes him a very attractive interlocutor for the Russian leadership," the politician said.

    At the same time, the expert said he wouldn't any predictions in favor of a particular candidate.

    "Everything is quite difficult to predict here. As they say, we should see whatever we should see. Both Rohrabacher, and Graham would be a good choice," the expert concluded.

    US Embassy in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Russian Emergencies Ministry Denies Reports of Fire at US Embassy in Moscow
    The US-Russian relations reached a new low on December 29, when the outgoing US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against Russian individuals over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

    In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed to expel from Russia 31 personnel of the US Embassy in Moscow and four personnel of the US General Consulate in St. Petersburg.

    However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would not expel anyone as a response to US sanctions against Moscow over alleged hacking.

    Putin added that Moscow will determine further steps in restoring ties with the US depending by the policies of President-elect Donald Trump. He also sent New Year greetings to the people of the United States and Donald Trump.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin Shows Responsible Approach to US-Russian Ties Not Responding to Sanctions
    US Sanctions on Russia Aimed at Challenging Trump on Palestine-Israel Settlement
    Tags:
    ambassador, relations, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      It was Lavrov's job to offer a specific response. I doubt he wanted that plan of action either. But he was probably just providing what he was asked to provide.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok