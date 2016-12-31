Register
20:34 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, US October 29, 2016.

    Why Hillary Clinton's Team Could Have Been Behind Obama's Anti-Russian Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Politics
    Get short URL
    4101725

    The Obama administration's latest anti-Russia sanctions resemble nothing so much as vengeance toward US President-elect Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik. Russian newspaper Vzglyad echoed Zakharova, suggesting that Hillary Clinton's team could have been behind the White House's latest move.

    It appears that the outgoing Obama administration is trying to wreak revenge on US President-elect Donald Trump over his victory in the 2016 presidential election, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova remarked in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on the latest anti-Russian sanctions introduced by Barack Obama.

    "Honestly, there is a feeling that the Democratic team is now just trying to take revenge on Trump for the victory, taking plainly absurd decisions a month before his inauguration," Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    US Dems' Recent Decisions Revenge for Trump's Election Victory - Moscow
    On Thursday, the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and imposed new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the US presidential election.

    Russian online newspaper Vzglyad echoed Zakharova.

    The Obama administration's move resembles nothing so much as an act of vengeance directed at their successors, according to Vzglyad's political analyst Evgeny Krutikov.

    However, the analyst believes that Hillary Clinton's team could have been behind the decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats and impose sanctions on Moscow over the so-called "vote hacking."

    "The expulsion of the Russian diplomats appears to be not a 'hysteria', but an action 'for internal use' initiated by Hillary Clinton's team rather than the outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry. Russian diplomats were accused of 'involvement in hacker attacks', which allegedly 'affected the outcome of the US presidential election.' Now when nothing prevents US President-elect Trump to take office, the Clinton team continues to work out an acceptable version of what lay behind their defeat. They don't care whether their actions damage the US-Russian relationship," Krutikov suggested.

    President Barack Obama in the White House Press Briefing Room
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    With New Sanctions, Obama's Administration 'Plants a Bomb Under Trump's Ties With Russia'
    The Russian analyst believes that John Kerry could have hardly endorsed such "clownery," since he wants history to remember him as a sane and prudent politician.

    As for the Clinton team, they still believe that they will return to the US political arena in a few years, Krutikov remarked.

    However, the Kremlin has managed to outmaneuver the Obama administration by refusing to take reciprocal measures against the US.

    Quite the contrary, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children's parties in the Kremlin.

    "We regard the recent unfriendly steps taken by the outgoing US administration as provocative and aimed at further weakening the Russia-US relationship. This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people," the Russian President said in an official statement.

    Although Russia has the right to retaliate, it "will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen' diplomacy," Putin pointed out.

    "We will not create any problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anyone. We will not prevent their families and children from using their traditional leisure sites during the New Year's holidays. Moreover, I invite all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children's parties in the Kremlin," he emphasized.

    "It is regrettable that the Obama Administration is ending its term in this manner. Nevertheless, I offer my New Year greetings to President Obama and his family," the Russian President added.

    Interestingly enough, the Kremlin's response to the Obama administration's anti-Russian sanctions received praise form US President-elect Donald Trump.

    "Great move on delay (by V. Putin) — I always knew he was very smart!" Trump tweeted Friday.

    In her Saturday interview with Sputnik Maria Zakharova underscored that the Russian Foreign Ministry is guided by the assumption that "it is necessary to resolve the deadlock in the US-Russian relations."

    The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that Moscow is waiting for the new administration to arrive at the White House, denouncing the speculation that Moscow has placed its stakes on Trump.

    "Claims of the US establishment that Russia had put stakes on Trump and that he was Russia's candidate is one of the elements of the information war. This not true," Zakharova stressed.

    "We, as the Foreign Ministry, can work with any team which represents the authority," she said.

    Related:

    If Trump Tries to Lift Obama's Sanctions, He 'Will Be Branded as Putin's Agent'
    #WorstPresidentEver: US Twitter Users Deliver Their Verdict Upon Obama's Rule
    'Holds No Water': How Obama Invented 'Russian Hackers'
    Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Sanctions
    Obama's Anti-Russia Sanctions Aimed to 'Make Sure Trump Won't Back Off Easily'
    Tags:
    election victory, US foreign policy, Democrats, Republicans, 2016 US Presidential election, U.S. Department of State, Maria Zakharova, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, John Kerry, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Not so much Team Hillary as Team DNC as it implodes.
    • Reply
      lonestarparson
      Yet again, Putin makes lame duck Obama look small, spiteful and weak...

      lonestarparson.blogspot.com/2016/12/obama-v-putin-small-weak-spiteful-and.html
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Of course Clintons team is behind the sanctions. When Clinton lost the election top democrats said she cried like a baby ........ Now think about it for a second....... Someone running for president is crying like a babbling fool ? Yeah that's showing true leadership.....
      Could you picture Hillary in the White House as president ....... Every time she does not get her way she has to go into her quiet room and cry her eyes out ! What a weakling ! ...... So what you have now is a scorned woman looking for revenge and always blaming others for her loss.... She can't accept the fact that she sucked as a candidate and her policies were destructive to the US and the international arena.
    • Reply
      asimpleguest
      ''the secret to success is knowing who to blame for your failures''

      I'm wondering where are the usa specialists in fighting cyber-attacks?

      Why are they paid to protect the usa gov / cia/pentagon, etc computer networks`?

      I'm afraid that with this insinuations (without solid proof) that Russia is hacking usa networks - obama wants more

      obama wants to prove that trump is not patriot enough to be president (maybe even worse... he is friend with the ''enemy'')

      what if obama will declare martial law on the base that usa is under attack (cyberattack) from an enemy entity - Russia

      what if obama will refuse to hand over the power to trump - putting him under the accusation of... treason?

      we never know what those warmongers will do next... they are specialized in coup d'etat, ''revolutions'', invasions, endless wars, financing and arming foreign criminals to overthrow elected gov... in other countries... but maybe they will be tempted to apply the same scenario to their own future elected presid...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok