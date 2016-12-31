Register
31 December 2016
    A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016.

    German MP Explains Why West Unlikely to Accept Russia-Backed Syria Peace Plan

    The West is unlikely to accept the peace process in Syria which has been launched by Russia without the Western participation, and the US decision to impose new sanctions against Russia is linked with it, Alexander Neu, a member of the German Bundestag's defense legislative committee, told Sputnik on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Washington imposed sanctions on five Russian entities and six individuals, and is expelling 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. This happened the same day that Russia announced the new ceasefire in Syria.

    "There are few reasons for [outgoing US President Barack] Obama's actions. Surely, Russia's success in Syria excluding the West from participating in the peace process can be one of the reason. It is most likely that the West will not accept this Russian-dealt peace and therefore will continue to support terrorists even more," Alexander Neu said.

    He also added that Obama's latest decision was aimed at "making it most difficult for [incoming President Donald] Trump to normalise the American-Russian relationship."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a ceasefire on the Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal, which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

      Adrienne Adonis
      The bottom line is that the US backed Daesh in Syria in hopes they would topple Assad and it has not happened. Then they tried to take credit by wanting to take place in the peace process but was road blocked by Assad and Putin. So Obama is pissed off his plan to remove Assad is looking bleak..... Also Russia is gaining influence in the Middle East more than the US and now Hillary the Russian hating war monger lost to Trump which has made the corrupt DNC and main stream media go crazy. The democrats realized they have lost all of their power to the true American people not the psycho perverts who voted for Hillary. The democrats are suppose to show compassion towards others but what they have revealed to the world is how spiteful and vindictive and full of hate they are when they don't get their way. The democrats have also proved how much they hate America and wanted to transform it based on that hate. The true Americans who love their country came out by the millions to vote against those that hate the country they live in. Also on a political level the democrats have show just how corrupt their organization is which includes the FAKE NEWS MAIN STREAM MEDIA and any political body that supported them. That is why Trump used the term DRAIN THE SWAMP !
