EU Remains Strong Despite 2016 Challenges - Merkel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 23, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union amid fears of influx of migrants to the country. Some 52 percent of voters supported Brexit.

"Yes, Europe is slow. It is tedious. It has suffered such a deep cut as the withdrawal of one of the member states… Nevertheless, it is strong. It enables cooperation and discussion. It accepts and even demands criticism," Merkel's New Year statement said, as quoted by Die Welt media outlet.

Europe is facing a serious migration crisis, which is considered to be the worst since World War II, with over half a million refugees and asylum seekers having arrived in the European Union from the Middle East and Northern Africa. The EU authorities decided to redistribute migrants throughout the European countries, provoking a strong criticism against the Union in a number of member states.