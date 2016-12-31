Register
14:30 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 21, 2016.

    EU Remains Strong Despite 2016 Challenges - Merkel

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    The European Union remains strong even though in the past year it has faced challenges such as the Brexit decision and has been sharply criticized for the sluggishness of its institutions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday.

    A combination picture shows German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel.
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Angela Merkel: '2016, Going on 17' - Has the Music Stopped?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 23, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union amid fears of influx of migrants to the country. Some 52 percent of voters supported Brexit.

    "Yes, Europe is slow. It is tedious. It has suffered such a deep cut as the withdrawal of one of the member states… Nevertheless, it is strong. It enables cooperation and discussion. It accepts and even demands criticism," Merkel's New Year statement said, as quoted by Die Welt media outlet.

    Europe is facing a serious migration crisis, which is considered to be the worst since World War II, with over half a million refugees and asylum seekers having arrived in the European Union from the Middle East and Northern Africa. The EU authorities decided to redistribute migrants throughout the European countries, provoking a strong criticism against the Union in a number of member states.

    Related:

    Putin Congratulates Merkel With Christmas, New Year - Kremlin
    Angela Merkel: '2016, Going on 17' - Has the Music Stopped?
    Over 1Mln Germans Protest in Dresden Against Merkel's Policy Since 2014 - Pegida
    Merkel, Steinmeier Express Condolences Over Tu-154 Plane Crash
    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok