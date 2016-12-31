Foreign Ministers of Syria, Iran to Meet in Tehran Saturday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Tasnim news agency, Muallem’s visit is related to the recent announcement of the ceasefire in Syria. No details of the upcoming talks have been made public to date.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal, which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

The Syrian government troops and armed opposition groups agreed to observe the regime of ceasefire across Syria since midnight on Friday. The Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, and the Islamic State terrorist groups, which have been outlawed in Russia, are not part of the ceasefire deal.