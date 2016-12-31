Register
11:28 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks at the opening ceremony of the 20th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (File)

    All You Want to Know About UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Politics
    Get short URL
    114301

    UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's second term will expire on midnight on Saturday, ending his 10-year leadership at the United Nations.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ki-moon was born June 13, 1944 in North Chungcheong Province in the Republic of Korea. As a teenager, Ban won a contest organized by the Red Cross and was awarded a trip to the United States. During his US visit, the future UN chief met then US President John F. Kennedy.

    UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Poll: Ban Ki-moon Leads Over Other Likely Presidential Candidates in South Korea

    In 1970, he graduated from Seoul National University receiving a bachelor's degree in international relations and in 1985 earned a Master of Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

    Ki-moon worked for the South Korean embassy in India and served as first secretary of South Korea’s UN Permanent Observer Mission in New York. He also held diplomatic positions at the South Korean Embassy in the United States.

    In 1990-1992, he served as Director-General for American Affairs and in 1995-1996 served as Deputy Foreign Minister for Policy Planning and was Ambassador to Austria in 1998-2000.

    In 1999, Ban headed the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

    In 2001, as South Korea held the rotating presidency at the 56th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ban was appointed to be the chief of staff to the General Assembly president.

    Three years later he became South Korea’s foreign and trade minister.

    U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks at the opening ceremony of the 20th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Pyongyang Slams UN Chief's Ambition to Become Next South Korean President

    He held numerous nuclear talks with North Korea and in 2005, as foreign minister, played a crucial role during the fourth round of six-party talks on the North Korean nuclear issue in Beijing.

    In January 2007, Ban Ki-moon entered upon his duties as the UN secretary-general replacing Kofi Annan. He was unanimously reelected to hold this office in June 2011. His second five-year term expires at midnight on December 31, 2016.

    UN Secretary-General-designate Antonio Guterres will take over from Ban Ki-moon on January 1, 2017.

    Ban Ki-moon was awarded the Order of Service Merit, 1st class, by the government of South Korea three times. He also received a number of awards from foreign states.

    Ban is regarded as a candidate for South Korean presidency, though he has not announced a decision to join the presidential race to date. He has higher popular support compared to the other candidates, according to a poll published on December 26.

    The outdoing UN secretary-general speaks Russian and French. He is married and has three daughters and a son.

    Tags:
    UN, Red Cross, United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok