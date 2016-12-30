Former US Ambassador McFaul Praises Putin’s Decision Not to Expel US Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, repeatedly denied by Russian authorities as groundless.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.

"I applaud Putin decision today. Good for US diplomats," McFaul said on Twitter.

"Putin has done well today, I agree," the former ambassador added in Russian.

Путин сегодня молодец. я согласен. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) 30 декабря 2016 г.

McFaul served as the US ambassador to Russia in 2012-2014. Currently McFaul is a professor of political science at Stanford University in California.