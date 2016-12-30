Former US Ambassador McFaul Praises Putin’s Decision Not to Expel US Diplomats

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.
"I applaud Putin decision today. Good for US diplomats," McFaul said on Twitter.
"Putin has done well today, I agree," the former ambassador added in Russian.
Путин сегодня молодец. я согласен.— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) 30 декабря 2016 г.
McFaul served as the US ambassador to Russia in 2012-2014. Currently McFaul is a professor of political science at Stanford University in California.
Let's hope Trump is able to restore parity again, and bring US-Russia relations back to normal. This is a great start by President Putin, and is something to be congratulated as a rare window to fix things; and go back to building trust again.