23:20 GMT +330 December 2016
    Ex-US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul

    Former US Ambassador McFaul Praises Putin’s Decision Not to Expel US Diplomats

    Former US Ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul on Friday welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to not expel US diplomats in a response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington.

    Russia Will Determine Steps in Restoring Ties With US Based on Trump's Policy - Putin on Sanctions
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, repeatedly denied by Russian authorities as groundless.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.

    "I applaud Putin decision today. Good for US diplomats," McFaul said on Twitter.

    "Putin has done well today, I agree," the former ambassador added in Russian.

    McFaul served as the US ambassador to Russia in 2012-2014. Currently McFaul is a professor of political science at Stanford University in California.

    anti-Russian sanctions, Vladimir Putin, Michael McFaul, Russia, United States
      Austrian School
      McFaul adding insult to injury
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      President Putin decision could mean: 1) Russia is weak; 2) Russia shown big brother attitude (not childish); 3) Russia is waiting for the real leader to jump in; and 4) Russia gave no value to Hussein Omama decision.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      Only someone strong and confident could react like this. A position of weakness would be reflected in an overreaction, not in exercising patience. I'd say 2 & 3, and perhaps 4, although no doubt the Obama decision was a major inconvenience.

      [Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.]

      Let's hope Trump is able to restore parity again, and bring US-Russia relations back to normal. This is a great start by President Putin, and is something to be congratulated as a rare window to fix things; and go back to building trust again.
