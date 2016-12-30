Russian Diplomats Declared Persona Non Grata to Depart US on January 1 - Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

"They will leave on a specially designated charter flight within 72 hours [since receiving the notice]," the press office stated on Friday.

The press office explained that the order includes diplomats from the Russian missions in Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.