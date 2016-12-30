US Sanctions on Russia Not to Have 'Much Impact at All' - Ex-UN Envoy Bolton

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Bolton noted that the Obama administration has politicized the US intelligence community particularly during the last election period. This reality would prompt President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet to thoroughly examine reports of allegations Russia hacked the 2016 US election prior to making a final decision on the matter.

"I don't think they will have much impact at all," Bolton stated in the interview to FOX News. "President Obama seriously compromised the signal he was trying to send by mashing together both the cyberattacks and the harassment of American diplomats in Moscow."

"This last burst of [Obama's] activity is intended to try and box the Trump administration in. And I think it will fail," Bolton stated.

On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.