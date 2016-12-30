Syria Ceasefire Deal Clearly Distinguishes al-Nusra Front, Opposition Locations

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory, taking effect at 00:00 on Friday. Russia and Turkey took the role of the ceasefire guarantors, but other countries may also be invited, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The whole arrangement is recorded on the maps. That is a serious distinction from what we had before," Churkin stated. "Now our military have clear understanding who is who and who is where."