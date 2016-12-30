NATO Head Praises Turkey's Contribution to Securing Syria's Ceasefire

Stoltenberg and Cavusoglu discussed further steps on Syria crisis settlement and agreed on meeting in person in the near future.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria under mediation of Turkey and Iran, and on readiness to start peace talks.
Russia and Turkey act as co-guarantors of the new ceasefire and have already opened a hotline to that end.
