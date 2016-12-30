Register
30 December 2016
    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani

    Obama's Sanctions on Russia Meant to 'Take Leverage Away' From Trump - Giuliani

    © AFP 2016/ Jonathan Ernst
    The new sanctions imposed on Russia by US President Barack Obama are meant to undermine the presidency of President-elect Donald Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said in an interview on Friday.

    President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Russia Will Determine Steps in Restoring Ties With US Based on Trump's Policy - Putin on Sanctions
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    "I’ve never seen a president try to create more problems for a future president," Giuliani told Fox News. "First he double crosses Israel… now after 18 months of this hacking he does something about it. Why didn’t he do something about it 18 months ago? It wouldn’t have happened."

    Giuliani said the Obama administration is making a last-minute foreign policy moves "taking tremendous leverage away" from Trump.

    The Russian Federation flag flies above the Russian embassy in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2016/ Mario TAMA
    US Expels Russian Diplomats Who Arrived in US Just Two Months Ago - Moscow
    In addition to introducing new sanctions against Russia, the decision to abstain from a UN Security Council vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank was another move to damage Trump, Giuliani noted.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.

    Washington's decision to expel the 35 Russian diplomats in reality means the total number of Russians who must leave the United States is 96, according Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

      ivanwa88
      It is extremely likely a trade was done on not vetoing UN vote 1 non veto from Russia 1 non veto from US.
      Really the vote on Israel was symbolic only it is highly unlikely considering the Falsetto structure in UN that it will follow up with consistent re-enforcement or indeed sanctions.

      After all we still don't know officially if Israel has nuclear weapons and if so how many and what power? as they are not signatories to any nuclear treaties yet the UN does nothing to expect that will change is madness.
      The motion and the vote was a fake its a false trail that leads to the lost valley.

      Obama was more interested in playing for time in Aleppo for obvious reasons.
