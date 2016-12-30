Obama's Sanctions on Russia Meant to Take 'Leverage Away' From Trump - Giuliani

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
"I’ve never seen a president try to create more problems for a future president," Giuliani told Fox News. "First he double crosses Israel… now after 18 months of this hacking he does something about it. Why didn’t he do something about it 18 months ago? It wouldn’t have happened."
Giuliani said the Obama administration is making a last-minute foreign policy moves "taking tremendous leverage away" from Trump.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will not expel anyone" in response to US sanctions and will determine further steps in restoring ties with the United States depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.
Washington's decision to expel the 35 Russian diplomats in reality means the total number of Russians who must leave the United States is 96, according Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It is extremely likely a trade was done on not vetoing UN vote 1 non veto from Russia 1 non veto from US.
ivanwa88
Really the vote on Israel was symbolic only it is highly unlikely considering the Falsetto structure in UN that it will follow up with consistent re-enforcement or indeed sanctions.
After all we still don't know officially if Israel has nuclear weapons and if so how many and what power? as they are not signatories to any nuclear treaties yet the UN does nothing to expect that will change is madness.
The motion and the vote was a fake its a false trail that leads to the lost valley.
Obama was more interested in playing for time in Aleppo for obvious reasons.