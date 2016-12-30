Introduction of Visa Regime With Russia to Be Disadvantageous for Ukraine - Kiev

KIEV (Sputnik) — On October 3, the speaker of Ukraine's parliament said that he wanted to renew debate on the visa regime introduction with Russia.

"If we cancel the visa free regime [with Russia], thousands of our people will be standing in queues at the border. It will be absolutely disadvantageous for us… Half of our nationals are considering Russia to be a brotherly and friendly country, and they continue traveling there," Prystaiko told the Ukrinform news agency.

In November, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said that Moscow would take a tit-for-tat measure if Kiev introduced visa travel.