Ceasefire in Syria to Save Lives, Allow Aid Delivery - Spanish Foreign Ministry

Step Toward Peace: What Comes Next for Syria After Ceasefire Enters Into Force

MADRID (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

"The government of Spain welcomes the agreement on ceasefire between the troops of the Syrian government and opposition, which took effect last night. We hope that this ceasefire will help save people's lives, create better conditions for the treatment of the injured and ease the access of humanitarian aid to those in need at the whole Syrian territory," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry recalled that Spain as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council was working on humanitarian aspects of Syrian conflict and considers cessation of hostilities to be a primary issue. Madrid hopes that the agreement will facilitate the intra-Syrian talks that will take place on February 8 under the auspices of the United Nations, according to the statement.