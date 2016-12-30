New US Sanctions Against Russia Appear Politically Motivated - Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Obama announced sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities and expelled 35 diplomats over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election and claims of harassment against US diplomats in Russia.

"I’m not in [President-elect] Donald Trump’s mind, as you know, but I’m going to speculate here. I think that the frustration of Mr. Trump is that this does have an air of politics and that Mr. Obama is trying to diminish Mr. Trump’s win," Duffy stated.

Duffy, a Republican from the US state of Wisconsin, noted the sanctions mark the first time Obama has shown he is tough on Russia since taking office in 2009.

"The concern comes to, is this more political than really trying to hold Russia to account," Duffy said.

However, Duffy also suggested that Trump "set aside maybe the little barbs he's taking on his electoral win" and look at what Russia has done and take a tough stance on all countries around the world that are acting against the United States.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the new sanctions are provocation by the outgoing Obama administration aimed at further undermining Russian-US relations.

Putin added that while Russia reserves the right to retaliate, Moscow would not create problems or expel US diplomats, nor prohibit their families to use their usual vacation spots during the Holidays.