Turkey Supports US Participation in Astana Talks on Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) — On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported this initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.

"If the US wants to take part in the talks in Astana, Turkey will support it," Cavusoglu told reporters.

On Thursday, December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is starting preparation for the Astana meeting on Syria.