Russia Hopes to Develop Ties With Japan - Putin in New Year Message to Abe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin paid an official visit to Japan on December 15-16. The visit has been seen as a major breakthrough in bilateral relations, given that it had been postponed since 2014.

"Referring to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Russian head of state noted with satisfaction the considerable intensification of the Russian-Japanese dialogue in 2016," the Kremlin press service said.

"Constructive talks in Russia, Peru and Japan have made possible substantial progress in addressing the important issues of the bilateral agenda," the press service quoted Putin as saying.

It added that Putin also "expressed hope for continuation of joint work to build truly partner-like ties between Russia and Japan."