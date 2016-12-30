Register
December 2016
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

    Turkish FM Calls Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US "Wrong Approach"

    © Sputnik/ Fuad Safarov
    0 12701

    The US President Barack Obama administration's decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats is a wrong step that may bring the world to a new Cold War, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — On Thursday, outgoing US President Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

    "We do not want tensions between Russia and the United States to affect the situation in the region. This will benefit no one. Expulsion of diplomats is a wrong approach. We do not want to enter a Cold War again. There are challenges that we must address jointly with participation of diplomats," Cavusoglu told reporters.

    Earlier Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, contrary to common practice, Russia will not expel US diplomats in response. According to the head of the Russian state, Moscow will not stoop to the level of "kitchen" diplomacy.

    Tags:
    expulsion, sanctions, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey, United States, Russia
