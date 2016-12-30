Putin Congratulates Brazil President on New Year - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin also expressed hope he would pay a visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

"In congratulations to Brazil's President Michel Temer, the Russian president warmly recalled the bilateral meeting at the BRICS summit in Goa and confirmed his readiness to continue a comprehensive dialogue and constructive joint work on strengthening Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership. Besides, Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the president of Brazil will come to Russia with a state visit at the invitation that he previously received," the press service said in a statement.